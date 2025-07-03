Bomb threats disrupt air traffic across Canadian airports

Shafaq News – Ottawa

Flights departing from several major Canadian airports were disrupted on Thursday following multiple bomb threats targeting air traffic control (ATC) towers operated by Nav Canada, the country’s civil air navigation service provider.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that departures were temporarily suspended from Montreal and Ottawa international airports. Additional airports affected included Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton, where Nav Canada offices were evacuated as a precaution.

At Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, the Nav Canada facility was cleared at 6:45 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Anne Marcotte. She reported only “light delays” and that flight operations have since resumed.

A temporary ground stop was implemented at the impacted airports, but all employees are safe, Nav Canada spokesperson Vanessa Adams said. Following thorough searches, authorities found no explosives, and normal operations gradually resumed.