Blinken to visit Middle East on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on his fourth visit to the Middle East amid heightened fears of the Israel-Hamas conflict expanding across the region.

On condition of anonymity, a U.S. official confirmed the trip in a briefing but provided no specific details.

Biden's Deputy Assistant and Senior Advisor for Energy and Investment, Amos Hochstein, will join Blinken to address rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.