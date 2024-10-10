Biden warns Netanyahu against attacking Iranian nuclear sites, proposes alternatives

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a package of alternatives to a military strike on Iran, including tough economic sanctions against Tehran, informed sources revealed to Bloomberg.

The sources told the American television network that Biden warned Israel against attacking Iranian nuclear sites, as US officials fear that a strike on energy infrastructure “could roil energy markets.”

“Biden’s team is pressing Israel to limit its retaliation against Iran for a strike last week to military targets such as air bases and missile sites,” they added.

Instead of Israel targeting economic sites, the US is suggesting alternatives like “a fresh round of economic sanctions.” However, with expectations of an Israeli response to Iran at any time, the US feels it lacks sufficient guarantees against further escalation, according to Bloomberg.

Moreover, Bloomberg pointed out that the US approach aims to provide Netanyahu with “an off-ramp that would allow him to resist calls from hard-liners in his coalition who call for far more severe retribution.”

“Whether he takes it is another matter, especially given that the Biden administration has so far declined to enforce its opinions by cutting off weapons sales to Israel,” it explained.

Biden and Netanyahu Discuss Retaliation Against Iran

On Wednesday, Biden and Netanyahu spoke for the first time in more than a month, to discuss Israel’s plans for a large-scale military response against Iran.

Axios reported that Israeli officials said the anticipated retaliation would be significant, likely involving a combination of airstrikes on Iranian military targets and covert operations, similar to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant said last Thursday that any strike on Iran would be "lethal, precise, and unexpected."

Netanyahu is expected to convene Israel’s security cabinet on Thursday, where the prime minister will seek approval for the military action, a requirement under Israeli law for large-scale operations that could escalate into full-scale war with Iran.

US and Israeli officials reportedly believe the US and Israel may need to collaborate closely to address any potential Iranian retaliation.

The Biden-Netanyahu call occurred one week after Iran launched roughly 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for a series of Israeli assassinations targeting senior officials from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Some missiles caused structural damage to two Israeli airbases, and a few others landed near Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Tehran stated that its response would cease unless Israel attacked Iran directly. Israel, however, has vowed further retaliation.