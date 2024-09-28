Biden directs Pentagon to strengthen US forces in the Middle East “to deter any aggression”

Shafaq News / On Saturday, US President Joe Biden instructed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to bolster American forces in the Middle East to deter any aggression, following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

In statements to the press, Biden said that the killing of Nasrallah “is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians,” noting that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans over the past four decades.

Biden affirmed that Washington supports “Israel's right to defend itself” against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any Iranian-backed groups, referencing the Axis of Resistance that has pledged to continue defending Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7.

He further pointed out that he directed the Secretary of Defense to enhance “defense posture in the Middle East to mitigate the risk of a broader regional war, emphasizing that “our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means.”

“The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023,” he said, referring to Hezbollah's support for Palestinians against the Israeli war on Gaza, which has claimed 42,252 lives—primarily women and children.

Earlier today, Hezbollah officially mourned its leader, confirming the news reported by the Israeli military.

The party's statement noted that Nasrallah "joins the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory. He succeeded the Master of Islamic Resistance Martyrs in 1992, leading to the liberation of Lebanon in 2000, the divine victory in 2006, and through all the battles of honor and sacrifice, including his steadfast support for Palestine, Gaza, and the oppressed Palestinian people."