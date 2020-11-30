Biden announces all-female senior White House communications team

Shafaq News/ President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced an all-female White House senior communications team, including former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki as press secretary. According to CNN.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said in a statement.

The chosen women are Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the campaign, will be White House communications director.

Pili Tobar, who served as the communications director for coalitions on the campaign, will serve as deputy White House communications director. Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign who later served as chief of staff to Harris, will serve as principal deputy press secretary.

Symone Sanders, a senior Biden adviser on the campaign, will serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president. Ashley Etienne, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign, will serve as communications director for the vice president.

Elizabeth Alexander, a Biden campaign senior adviser, will serve as communications director for first lady Jill Biden.

These seven women, several of whom are women of color, will occupy some of the most visible roles in the administration.