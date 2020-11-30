Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Biden announces all-female senior White House communications team

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-30T06:52:31+0000
Biden announces all-female senior White House communications team

Shafaq News/ President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced an all-female White House senior communications team, including former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki as press secretary. According to CNN.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," Biden said in a statement.

The chosen women are Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the campaign, will be White House communications director.

Pili Tobar, who served as the communications director for coalitions on the campaign, will serve as deputy White House communications director. Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign who later served as chief of staff to Harris, will serve as principal deputy press secretary.

Symone Sanders, a senior Biden adviser on the campaign, will serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president. Ashley Etienne, a senior adviser on the Biden campaign, will serve as communications director for the vice president.

Elizabeth Alexander, a Biden campaign senior adviser, will serve as communications director for first lady Jill Biden.

These seven women, several of whom are women of color, will occupy some of the most visible roles in the administration.

related

The five biggest challenges facing President-elect Biden

Date: 2020-11-30 07:52:38
The five biggest challenges facing President-elect Biden

Joe Biden: 'inshallah' we'll see Donald Trump's taxes

Date: 2020-09-30 05:30:38
Joe Biden: 'inshallah' we'll see Donald Trump's taxes

Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Date: 2020-11-06 07:53:06
Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Date: 2020-11-07 16:48:20
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

Date: 2020-11-12 05:51:24
Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

Joe Biden advised against Bin Laden raid

Date: 2020-11-13 17:56:43
Joe Biden advised against Bin Laden raid

Biden solidifies U.S. victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes

Date: 2020-11-13 20:58:22
Biden solidifies U.S. victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes

President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures

Date: 2020-11-30 05:47:49
President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures