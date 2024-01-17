Biden Administration Re-designates Houthi Group as Global Terrorists

Shafaq News/ Biden administration decided to re-list the Yemeni-based Houthi group (Ansarallah) as "specially designated global terrorists."

This decision comes on the heels of recent US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthi strikes escalated following Israel's declaration of war against Hamas in Gaza, with the group pledging to continue targeting ships as long as Israel's military campaign persists.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of the designation as a tool to impede terrorist funding to the Houthis, restrict their access to financial markets, and hold them accountable for their actions. The move is set to take effect in 30 days, focusing on incorporating robust humanitarian carveouts to mitigate potential harm to the Yemeni people.

This re-listing follows the Biden administration's earlier decision in February 2021 to delist the Houthis as both a foreign terrorist organization and as specially designated global terrorists.