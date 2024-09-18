BREAKING: Explosions rock southern Beirut and several Lebanese areas

Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard in Beirut’s southern suburb and several other areas of Lebanon, a day after widespread attacks targeting Hezbollah members' pager devices.

Media outlets reported that the new explosions on Wednesday targeted wireless communication devices in multiple areas.

Reuters cited an unnamed security source and an eyewitness who confirmed that the devices affected were handheld radios, distinct from the pagers that were detonated the previous day.

A security source told Reuters that Hezbollah purchased the handheld radios roughly five months ago, around the same time they acquired the pager devices.

Axios, citing two sources, reported that Israel was responsible for detonating thousands of wireless communication devices used by Hezbollah members.

Yesterday’s Explosions

Lebanon was shaken on Tuesday by a series of attacks on pager devices used by Hezbollah operatives.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad stated on Wednesday that the death toll from the pager explosions had risen to 12, including two children. Several countries have since announced they will send medical aid to Lebanon including Iraq.