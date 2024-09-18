BREAKING: Explosions rock southern Beirut and several Lebanese areas
Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard in Beirut’s
southern suburb and several other areas of Lebanon, a day after widespread
attacks targeting Hezbollah members' pager devices.
Media outlets reported that the new explosions
on Wednesday targeted wireless communication devices in multiple areas.
Reuters cited an unnamed security source and an
eyewitness who confirmed that the devices affected were handheld radios,
distinct from the pagers that were detonated the previous day.
A security source told Reuters that Hezbollah
purchased the handheld radios roughly five months ago, around the same time
they acquired the pager devices.
Axios, citing two sources, reported that Israel
was responsible for detonating thousands of wireless communication devices used
by Hezbollah members.
Yesterday’s Explosions
Lebanon was shaken on Tuesday by a series of
attacks on pager devices used by Hezbollah operatives.
Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad stated
on Wednesday that the death toll from the pager explosions had risen to 12,
including two children. Several countries have since announced they will send
medical aid to Lebanon including Iraq.