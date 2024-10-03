Australia reserves flights to evacuate citizens from Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that her country has reserved hundreds of plane seats to evacuate its citizens wishing to leave Lebanon.

With an estimated 15,000 Australians residing in Lebanon, flights were organized earlier this week to evacuate citizens, as the Foreign Ministry stated that a large Lebanese community lives in Australia.

“The minister urged the thousands of Australians still in Lebanon to leave while it is still possible,” according to Reuters.

Wong mentioned in a press conference that “Australia has provided 580 seats on flights departing on Thursday and Saturday for citizens, permanent residents, and their families,” adding that around “1,700 Australians and their families have registered with the government their desire to leave Lebanon.”

"Please take any available option. Now is not the time to wait to see what will happen; it is the time to leave," she said.

The Australian minister noted that flight operations depend on the continued availability of Beirut airport, expressing concern over the escalating situation. “If Beirut airport closes, departure options will be severely limited.”

She further mentioned that her country has sent a military plane to Cyprus as part of an emergency plan, but commercial flights remain the primary option as long as Beirut airport is open.

Wong reiterated her support for the US-backed plan for a ceasefire in Lebanon to end the "cycle of violence,” although this plan has been rejected by Israel.