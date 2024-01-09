Austin's undisclosed surgery: treated for prostate cancer

Austin's undisclosed surgery: treated for prostate cancer
2024-01-09T20:30:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Dr. Walter Reed said in a statement released by the Pentagon that Austin's "infection has cleared. He continues to make progress, and we anticipate a full recovery, although this can be a slow process,"

"During this stay, Secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia." The statement said.

