At least nine killed in Israeli strikes on Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ At least nine people were killed and three others injured early Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese towns of Haris and Talusa, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The attacks marked the deadliest escalation since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was reached last Wednesday.

Israeli strikes targeted also other areas in southern Lebanon, including the Rihan Heights, the outskirts of Jebaa and Houmine Al-Fawqa, and near the village of Arnoun.

The Israeli military said on Monday that its series of retaliatory strikes on Lebanon following Hezbollah’s shelling of the Roueisat Al-Alam site in the Shebaa Farms area, a move Hezbollah described as a "warning response" to repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

However, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting the Israeli military position in Roueisat Al-Alam, in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills, explaining in a statement titled “Statement No. 1,” that its action was a defensive due to the repeated Israeli breaches, warning against continued violations of the ceasefire.

The group warned, “We have cautioned and will hold Israel responsible.”

A source from the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) told CNN that Tel Aviv has breached its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon “approximately 100” times since the ceasefire went into effect last week.

The alleged violations by Israel have ranged from air and artillery strikes to drone activity, demolitions, road excavations, and setting vehicles on fire. These incidents have reportedly resulted in four deaths, including a Lebanese soldier, and several injuries.

Political Reactions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a strong reaction to the escalating violence. “Hezbollah’s firing on an Israeli position constitutes a serious violation of the ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully,” Netanyahu said in a statement from his office. He emphasized Israel’s commitment to upholding the ceasefire while addressing any breaches by Hezbollah.

In Lebanon, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri accused Israel of “blatant violations” of the agreement and called for the monitoring committee to begin its work immediately.

Meanwhile, US envoy Amos Hochstein has reportedly conveyed American concerns to Israel. According to Axios, Hochstein urged Israel to allow the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to function and expressed concern over Israel's ongoing strikes in Lebanon.