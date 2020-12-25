At least nine died in Israeli “aggression” in Syria

Shafaq News/ a new Israeli “aggression” after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside killed nine people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, announced.

The Observatory added the Israeli rockets destroyed warehouses and scientific research centers where Pro-Iranian factions are deployed in Syria, and killed at least 9 people in which 4 are Syrians."

The bases in eastern, central and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed factions.

Syria never publicly acknowledges that the strikes target Iranian assets in a country where Tehran’s military presence has covered most government-controlled areas.

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

Trump, who lost his re-election bid on Nov. 3, has been a strong backer of Israeli military intervention against Iranian forces in Syria. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will try to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump abandoned.