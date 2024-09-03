At least 81 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Nigeria's Yobe State

Shafaq News/ At least 81 people were killed, and several others remain missing after an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State, local officials reported on Tuesday.

According to AFP, the attack occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mafa ward, where around 150 suspected Boko Haram fighters armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) stormed the area on more than 50 motorcycles, according to Abdulkarim Dungus, a spokesperson for the Yobe State police.

"They killed many people and burned numerous shops and houses," Dungus said. "We are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties."

Bulama Jalaluddeen, a local official, later confirmed the death toll, stating, "From these figures, it has been established that at least 81 people were killed in the attack."