Nigerian Army kills 34 Islamic States members, loses 6 soldiers

Shafaq News/ Armed clashes in northeastern Nigeria between the Nigerian army and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) resulted in casualties on both sides, Nigeria's Defense Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Wednesday.

According to Nigerian media outlets, the DHQ revealed in a statement that, on January 4, an unspecified number of ISWAP militants engaged army personnel stationed in Sabon Gari village, Borno State.

“The encounter resulted in the elimination of 34 terrorists, while six soldiers lost their lives during the operation," they added.

The army also seized 23 AK-47 rifles and 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition during the operation.

Notably, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to ISIS in March 2015, rebranding itself as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

However, the group later split into two factions, with Boko Haram and ISWAP operating as separate entities.