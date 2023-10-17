At least 500 killed in Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people have been killed in an explosion that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City it would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

Photos sent to the Associated Press showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.

There was no immediate Israeli military comment.

(AP)