At UN: China voices support for Iran’s sovereignty amid high regional tensions

Shafaq News/ China expressed support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following a series of air and missile strikes exchanged between Hezbollah and Israel.

During a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, while opposing external interference in Iran's internal affairs, including the imposition of sanctions and pressure on the country.”

Wang, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, underscored the historical ties between China and Iran, referring to both as ancient civilizations that have made contributions to human progress.

He highlighted China’s willingness to strengthen practical cooperation with Iran in various sectors to support the development of both nations.

"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, China is ready to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran," Wang said, reaffirming China’s commitment to closer ties.

"China supports regional countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia in continuing to improve their relations and addressing regional security issues through unity and cooperation," emphasizing that Middle Eastern nations should take control of their region’s destiny.

Wang also assured Pezeshkian that China would remain a reliable partner for Iran, regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape. He reiterated China’s stance against external interference in Iran’s domestic affairs and opposed the imposition of sanctions on the country.

“Both China and Iran are committed to pursuing independent development paths and firmly upholding international fairness and justice…the two countries should collaborate to safeguard the legitimate rights of developing nations, promote a multipolar world order, and democratize international relations.”

Pezeshkian, in turn, reaffirmed Iran’s strong commitment to the One-China policy and its desire to strengthen friendly relations with Beijing. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to actively participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

"In a rapidly changing world, where some countries pursue unilateralism and hegemonic practices, Iran and China must strengthen their cooperation, work together to face challenges, and jointly uphold international multilateralism, fairness, and justice," Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian noted that China has consistently played a vital role in promoting global peace and regional security. In light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, he expressed hope that China would take an even more active role in facilitating a ceasefire, ending the conflict, and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.