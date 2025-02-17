Asma al-Assad breaks silence, hints at revealing family secrets

Shafaq News/ Asma al-Assad, wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has ended her long-held silence on political issues, suggesting that long-hidden family secrets may soon be disclosed.

Her remarks come shortly after her son, Hafez Bashar al-Assad, announced on X that a forthcoming podcast episode will reveal "untold truths and secrets" about their past following their departure from Syria.

In his post, Hafez stated, "Time will reveal everything. Soon, there will be videos explaining everything that happened, clarifying the facts. Some may think that absence is an escape, but it was a necessity in times of chaos. Some shout in absence, but the truth does not need noise to remain. We are here, and time will reveal everything."

He also unveiled his mother's new account on X via his Telegram channel, emphasizing that her platform would focus on various aspects of her life and humanitarian work rather than politics.

"Every event has its stories, and every phase has its secrets. The goal is not to stir controversy but to narrate the story as it was, free from tension and accusations. What was in the shadows will now be told as it is," he added.

Shortly after, Asma al-Assad posted her own message on X, "After a period of silence, it is time to start anew. Hope and change are constant; let's begin together."

She stated, "Syria, with all its beauty and rich history, remains in our hearts. We wish its people safety and prosperity and hope for the return of happy days to every corner of this beloved land."

"The homeland is an unbreakable force, and its children are the undying hope. No matter the challenges, their determination remains stronger than all difficulties. Together, we face the future with resolve and hope. Each person has their own path, and some paths were never my choice. As always, I share my thoughts here, away from any other headlines. Some stages in life are indelible, remaining etched in memory with all their details. Is it time to share them?"

This public shift follows the Assad family's departure from Syria after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took control of Damascus, marking the end of over 50 years of Al-Assad family rule.