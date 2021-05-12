SDF destroys ISIS hideouts, Asayish arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-12T19:47:42+0000

Shafaq News / the Internal Security Forces in northeastern Syria (Asayish) arrested on Wednesday 14 ISIS members in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated in a statement “another operation has successfully been undertaken by the Asayish (Internal Security Forces) resulting in the detention of 14 ISIS cell members, in alshahel east of Deir Ez-Zor. Weapons and equipment were confiscated. The International Coalition provided air surveillance support.” Meanwhile, SDF announced that the four-day operation against ISIS in Wadi Al-Ajeej is completed. The operation that is backed by the air and ground forces of the International Coalition resulted in finding a number of ISIS hideouts in which 12 of them were destroyed. On Sunday morning, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the International Coalition have launched an operation in in the northern and northeastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor to find weapon caches and smuggling routes affiliated to ISIS.

