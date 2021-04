Shafaq News/ Argentine Leader Alberto has tested positive for Covid-19 having a light fever.

“I am in good physical condition,.. I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits” Fernandez said in a tweet.

The Argentine President received earlier this year the two necessary doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus

COVID-19 has killed more than 56,000 Argentines so far. Some 682,868 Argentines have been fully vaccinated.