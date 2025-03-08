Arab League denounces “foreign interventions” in Syria, calls for stability

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Arab League rejected any “foreign interventions” aimed at escalating internal tensions in Syria, stressing the need to prevent any plans that seek to destabilize the country.

In a statement, the League expressed concern over the security developments in Syria’s coastal region following recent clashes, condemning "acts of violence, attacks on government security forces, random killings, and any foreign interventions aimed at fueling internal tensions, threatening civil peace, and exacerbating the challenges Syria is facing at this stage."

These developments, the League noted, require a focus on policies and measures that strengthen and protect stability and civil peace, in order to prevent any plans aimed at “destabilizing Syria and undermining its recovery prospects.”

The Syrian coastal region witnessed two bloody days as Syrian security forces announced clashes with armed groups described as "remnants of the former regime," resulting in over 300 deaths.



