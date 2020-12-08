Angela Merkel Tops Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women List

Shafaq News/ Forbes today announced its 17th annual ranking of The World’s Most Powerful Women which recognizes the trailblazers who are deftly steering countries, constituents and communities through one of the most tumultuous times in modern history.

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes the No. 1 spot, also marking her 15th total appearance on the list. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, maintains her position at No. 2 on this year’s ranking.

New to the top three is the U.S. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, who will serve as the first female Vice President of the United States and is the first Black and Indian American to hold the position.

Amid the global pandemic, the world leaders on this year’s list have transformed society and continue to reshape their respective industries. UPS CEO Carol Tomé (No. 11) and Clorox executive Linda Rendle (No. 87) have provided essential services, while CVS Health Executive Vice President and incoming CEO Karen Lynch (No. 38) continues to lead the charge in providing Covid-19 testing and will soon aid in the delivery of Covid vaccines worldwide.