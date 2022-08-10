An ISIS leader Abu Salem Al-Iraqi blows himself up in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Syrian official media reported, that an ISIS leader blew himself up with an explosive belt, after being besieged by the Syrian government forces in the south of the country.

SANA said that “the competent security authorities carried out a qualitative security operation” that led to the “killing of the terrorist Abu Salem al-Iraqi” in the western countryside of Daraa “after he was surrounded and wounded by several bullets before he blew himself up with an explosive belt.”

Al-Iraqi, according to SANA, was the military leader of the extremist organization in southern Syria.