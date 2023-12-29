American newspaper lists Biden's 'worst decisions' in 2023

Shafaq News / The journalist at The Washington Post, Mark Thiessen, compiled a list of the "Worst Actions and Decisions" by President Joe Biden in 2023. Among the most notable were allowing Iran to attack American forces "without punishment" and the downing of a Chinese balloon.

At the top of the list was Biden's statement regarding his intention to seek re-election in 2024. Thiessen emphasized that Biden has become the least popular US president since the end of World War II.

The newspaper added, "A poll conducted by Monmouth University in October indicated that 76% of respondents believe he is too old to run for another term, and a CNN poll in August showed that 67% of Democrats want someone else as their party's nominee."

Thiessen argued that Biden's intention to run for president forces him into a confrontation with former President Donald Trump.

The journalist stressed that the majority of Americans do not desire such an election, indicating that the current president's decision increases Trump's chances of winning the presidency.

Thiessen also highlighted the delay in supplying arms to Ukraine and Biden's handling of the border immigration crisis as the worst steps taken by Biden in 2023, stating that the situation "has worsened under his leadership."

The writer did not overlook the United States' purchase of uranium from Russia, which tripled by the end of the year.

He believed that these actions would only increase Washington's reliance on Moscow.

Thiessen mentioned that in 2023, "Biden allowed Iran to attack American forces without punishment."

He also recalled the incident of the downing of a Chinese balloon, alleged to collect intelligence, affirming that the president allowed it to happen.

Furthermore, Biden was criticized for his failure to control anti-Jewish protests in the country, which began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th.