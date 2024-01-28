American historian warns of impending US collapse

Shafaq News / American journalist and historian Ann Applebaum believes that Washington's refusal to provide further assistance to Ukraine is proving to the world that the US is on the verge of collapse.

Applebaum stated, "We will convince millions of Europeans that they cannot trust us. We will also send a message to Russia and China, confirming their view that the US is a declining power and in a state of decay."

She pointed out that Washington is pursuing an inconsistent foreign policy, initially allocating funds and weapons to Ukraine, then cutting off this assistance.

Furthermore, she noted that "the US is not only an unreliable ally but also an unserious and foolish one. Unlike the EU, which collectively spends more money on Ukraine than the Americans but is unable to produce the same amount of weapons, the United States still has ammunition and weapons to send. And now the US is one step away from refusing to do so."

Earlier, James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, stated that Washington cannot continuously cover the expenses of the Ukrainian authorities, and Kyiv must begin to cover its expenses on its own.