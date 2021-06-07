Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-07T09:57:10+0000
Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

Shafaq News/ Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur, one of the founders of the Lebanese Hezbollah died of COVID-19

Shafaq News/ The former Iranian Minister of Interior and one of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah founders, Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur, died at 75, this morning, Monday of complications from COVID-19.

Following the Iranian revolution, he served as Iran's ambassador to Syria from 1982 to 1986. He later became Iran's minister of interior. 

Mohtashamipur served also as MP, and an advisor to former reformist president Mohammad Khatami in the late 1990s.

The cleric was a member of the Association of Combatant Clerics, the main reformist political party in Iran.

related

Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Date: 2020-12-04 14:22:32
Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Iran denies plotting to attack Emirati embassy in Ethiopia

Date: 2021-02-16 13:25:30
Iran denies plotting to attack Emirati embassy in Ethiopia

Iran to take legal and political action after plane incident in Syria

Date: 2020-07-24 05:30:48
Iran to take legal and political action after plane incident in Syria

Iran extends IEAE's monitoring deal for an extra month

Date: 2021-05-24 11:23:42
Iran extends IEAE's monitoring deal for an extra month

Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

Date: 2021-04-11 15:29:47
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

Iran denies interfering in the US elections

Date: 2020-10-22 09:30:58
Iran denies interfering in the US elections

Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in 'unclear place' -U.S. national security adviser

Date: 2021-05-01 07:10:02
Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in 'unclear place' -U.S. national security adviser

US defense officials divided over potential for Iranian attack on eve of grim anniversary

Date: 2020-12-31 14:24:21
US defense officials divided over potential for Iranian attack on eve of grim anniversary