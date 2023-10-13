Aleppo International Airport's return to service

Shafaq News / The Syrian Ministry of Transport declared the reopening of Aleppo International Airport for operations starting Saturday, October 14th, after extensive repairs were completed following the Israeli aggression targeting the airport on Thursday.

In an official statement posted on its website, the Syrian Ministry of Transport stated, "Starting from tomorrow, Saturday, October 14th, at 08:00 AM local time, air traffic will resume at Aleppo International Airport. Skilled personnel from the General Establishment of Civil Aviation and specialized construction companies have successfully repaired the damages caused by the Israeli aggression."

The ministry affirmed that all airlines can now reschedule their flights via Aleppo International Airport, in addition to Latakia Airport, which temporarily accommodated flights redirected from Damascus. Repair and restoration efforts are ongoing at Damascus Airport to address the damages resulting from the recent attacks.

Yesterday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported the temporary suspension of operations at both Aleppo and Damascus International Airports due to Israeli attacks. Notably, this year, the Israeli Air Force has disrupted the operations of the international airport in the Syrian capital twice and Aleppo thrice. Consequently, humanitarian aid supplies for the inhabitants affected by the February 6th, 2023 earthquake were temporarily rerouted through an aerial bridge to Latakia Airport.