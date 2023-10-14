Al-Qassam announces the death of nine Israeli prisoners in Zionist shelling

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the deaths of nine Israeli prisoners, including four foreigners, due to Zionist shelling on their locations.

The Brigades declared that "nine more prisoners, including 4 foreigners, have been killed within the past 24 hours due to Zionist shelling on locations where these prisoners were present."

On Friday, Al-Qassam Brigades had announced the "death of 13 prisoners, including foreigners, as a result of intense Zionist shelling on al-Shamal and Gaza governorates over the past 24 hours. Six of them were killed in two separate locations in al-Shamal governorate, and seven in Gaza governorate in three different locations targeted by the brutal enemy's shelling."