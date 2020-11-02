Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-02T18:47:41+0000
Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"

Shafaq News / Al-Qaeda terrorist organization blamed French President, Emmanuel Macron, for his positive statements about the caricatures mocking Prophet Mohammed, which he considered as freedom of expression, calling on Muslims to "take revenge" and not hesitate to "kill" anyone who insults the Prophet. 

"Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim", Al-Qaeda said in a statement.

Macron's remarks came after beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty near Paris after he had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression. That followed the re-publication of the controversial cartoons in September by satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Macron has vowed to defend freedom of speech, but anger has spread among Muslims worldwide, with many vowing to boycott French products.


related

Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

Date: 2020-10-31 17:54:57
Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Date: 2020-11-02 16:09:30
France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-06 15:47:14
Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

France to increase its military presence in eastern Mediterranean

Date: 2020-08-13 14:42:10
France to increase its military presence in eastern Mediterranean

Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Date: 2020-08-28 18:50:53
Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

Date: 2020-10-02 12:20:58
Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Date: 2020-10-16 20:44:12
History teacher decapitated by an 18-year old student in France

Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-21 18:57:11
Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19