Al-Hasaka hosts the annual conference of the Syrian Deomcratic Council

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Council held on Wednesday the National Conference for the people of Al-Jazirah and Euphrates in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria.

About 300 members of the community components in northern and eastern Syria attended the conference, in addition to representatives of political forces and parties, independent figures, Sheikhs and tribal leaders, representatives of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The conference was attended by opposition figures from various Syrian opposition platforms such as Gamal Suleiman from the Cairo platform for the Syrian opposition, Qadri Jamil from the Moscow platform, and more than ten opposition figures outside the country.

Amina Omar, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, said in the opening speech that the conference aims to develop and empower the autonomous and civil administrations in northeastern Syria.

Omar also declared their solidarity with all women who suffer from injustice and persecution in the world on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which coincides with the annual conference on the 25th of November of each year.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News agency that the conference includes tribal and civil society personalities, technocrats and political forces. The conference will focus on the issues of ensuring free citizenship, achieving equal rights for all the components, developing self-management and increasing participation in it.

In the closing statement of the conference, the Syrian Democratic Council stated, "the Syrian Democratic Council held thirteen dialogue seminars and a series of public meetings, embodying direct democracy in various cities and towns in northern and eastern Syria to ensure equal citizenship and the rights of all components in a united Syria, promoting Participation in the institutions of self-management and the development and empowerment of autonomous and civil administrations."

The statement added, "the conference presented many opinions and proposals regarding the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and ways to participate in the political process, end tyranny, terrorism and occupations, develop and empower self-management, guarantee freedoms and rights, implement the law, achieve social justice and equality, safe and voluntary return of the displaced people to their homes and end all forms of Demographic alterations, releasing political detainees, and revealing the fate of the kidnapped and forcibly disappeared people."

The conference approved a working paper containing 17 items on the future of Syria, namely:

-Emphasis on the unity of the Syrian territories and respect for its sovereignty, and the constitutional recognition of the rights of all national, religious and social components.

-Solving the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva Declaration, Security Council Resolution No. 2254 and all relevant UN resolutions, and emphasizing the need for the Syrian Democratic Council to participate in the entire political process to achieve the goals of the Syrian people in the democratic, pluralistic, decentralized state.

- Continuing the dialogue with all the Syrian parties who believe in a national political solution, radical democratic change without exception.

- Preparing for local elections in the Autonomous Administration areas of northern and eastern Syria within a period not exceeding a year.

-Restructuring the institutions of the administrative system in northern and eastern Syria to reduce bureaucracy.

-Reassessing the qualifications, the performance and the training of the departments' employees and developing, empowering and expanding the administration and supplying it with technocrats.

-Preserving community peace and security, consolidating concepts of citizenship and acceptance, combating intolerance and extremism in all its forms, and strengthening cohesion between the components to ward off the strife targeting the national societal fabric.

-Empowering and strengthening the role of women and youth in all institutions.

-Supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces in their war against terrorism and extremism, with the aid of the international coalition in a way that preserves security and stability.

-Reforming the judiciary to ensure its independence and integrity.

-Combating corruption and activating the central control and inspection apparatus in the Autonomous Administration institutions.

-Establishing strategic economic development plans, facilitating investments, and giving priority to national investments.

-Ensuring self-management of commodities and raw materials, preventing monopoly, monitoring markets and setting prices in proportion to the citizen's income.

-Fighting smuggling, controlling borders and crossings, and reviewing tax and customs fees.

-Empowering the agricultural sector, supporting farmers, providing agricultural supplies and rationalizing exports, especially livestock and crops.

-Continuing to develop, improving and standardizing the educational system and its facilities, providing scientific curricula, raising the level of educational staff and creating a mechanism for the recognition of the educational process.

- Requesting support from the international community for the reconstruction of the areas liberated by the Syrian Democratic Forces to facilitate the return of the displaced families to their homes.