Member of the KDP in Syria tortured to death in AANES prisons

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-29T09:53:50+0000

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Syria was tortured to death nearly a month after his arrest by the Military Prosecution of the Autonomous Administration in al-Hasaka. A military force affiliated with the Intelligence Service in the Autonomous Administration arrested Amin Issa Amin, 35, about a month ago from his home in al-Hasaka. His family has not been able to communicate with him since then. A source from the family told Shafaq News Agency, "The administration of the al-Shaab Hospital in the city handed over Amin's body on Monday evening to his relatives, bearing significant signs of torture that he had been subjected to." He added, "Amin's family contacted the Public Prosecution and the intelligence services to deliver medicine to their son during his arrest, as he suffers from thyroid disease, but these authorities rejected their request." "Amin was burned with hot oil, he had a broken jaw and teeth, and was beaten with a sharp object." The source noted that the forensic medicine department confirmed that Amin died a few days ago. His body was placed in the refrigerator before being handed over to his family yesterday. Amin Issa Amin hails from Birki village in al-Dirbasiyah. He was born in 1986, married, and has two sons. He is the brother-in-law and nephew of Bashar Amin, a leader in the Kurdish National Council and a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria.

