23 terrorists killed, 89 arrested in al-Hasaka- source reveals
Category: World
Date: 2022-01-23T17:57:41+0000
Shafaq News / A source in the Global Coalition against ISIS revealed that 23 terrorists of those who fled Ghuwaryan prison in al-Hasaka, Syria, had been killed, while 89 others were arrested, by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The source told Shafaq News agency that there are no casualties among the ranks of the Global Coalition forces, after they clashed with terrorists who fled the Prison on January 20.
ISIS has attacked the prison housing its suspected members and a military base in Iraq in near-simultaneous deadly operations that have revived fears of the terror group’s resurgence.
IThe terrorist organization has yet to comment on the attacks and there is no indication that these were coordinated, but according to analysts they strongly suggest IS is trying to boost its ranks and arsenal in an attempt to reorganize across both countries.
The attack in Syria killed at least 23 Kurdish security forces and set “dozens of IS fighters” free, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.