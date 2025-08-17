Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order

Shafaq News – Ottawa

On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced Air Canada’s flight attendants will remain on strike, over what the union has described as poverty wages and unpaid work, defying a government-backed order to return to work.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government asked the Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impose binding arbitration to end the disruption. The board issued the order, which Air Canada supported but CUPE strongly opposed. Labor Minister Patty Hajdu said the move was necessary to safeguard the economy, citing powers under the Canada Labor Code.

The CUPE, representing more than 10,000 attendants, described the CIRB directive as “unconstitutional,” calling on the airline to return to the negotiating table to reach a “fair deal.” The walkout has already grounded more than 700 flights and stranded over 100,000 passengers across the country.

Air Canada announced it had begun resuming flights on Sunday, though some cancellations are expected over the next seven to ten days until operations stabilize.