Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, European Union's top diplomat says

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-03T18:14:23+0000
Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, European Union's top diplomat says

Shafaq News/ Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday.

Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post.

"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote.

Food prices in the country have jumped more than 50 percent since the Taliban took power in August as the freezing of $9 billion of Afghanistan's assets held in foreign central bank reserves and the withdrawal of foreign income stokes inflation.

The Afghan banking system is largely paralysed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country's health system — which was heavily dependent on foreign aid — is close to collapse, according to Borrell.

"If the situation continues and with winter approaching, this risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe," he wrote, adding that this could trigger mass migration into neighbouring states

The 27-country E.U. has increased its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, but halted its development assistance, a move also taken by other countries and the World Bank.

The E.U. response to the crisis would depend on the behaviour of the new Afghan authorities, Borrell said, and any resumption of relations would require compliance with conditions including human rights.

Source: Reuters

related

Taliban takes over strategic areas in Panjshir

Date: 2021-09-04 07:57:36
Taliban takes over strategic areas in Panjshir

Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

Date: 2021-08-29 14:44:21
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

Taliban takes over another province in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-07 12:28:50
Taliban takes over another province in Afghanistan

Afghanistan government offers to share power with Taliban

Date: 2021-08-12 13:40:48
Afghanistan government offers to share power with Taliban

Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out

Date: 2021-08-13 06:10:26
Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out

IMF warns of ''looming humanitarian crisis'' in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-09-16 17:01:40
IMF warns of ''looming humanitarian crisis'' in Afghanistan

Afghan finance ministry working on getting public sector salaries paid

Date: 2021-09-17 06:40:12
Afghan finance ministry working on getting public sector salaries paid

Taliban says ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for holdout valley

Date: 2021-08-22 20:15:46
Taliban says ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for holdout valley