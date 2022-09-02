Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including senior cleric

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-02T11:18:55+0000
Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including senior cleric

Shafaq News / An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 21 people were hurt.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Ambulances transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center,

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Previous mosque attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as well as Taliban targets.

(The Washington Post)

related

Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

Date: 2021-10-15 11:14:15
Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

Taliban’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar could be the next President of Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-18 07:06:26
Taliban’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar could be the next President of Afghanistan

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials

Date: 2021-10-02 18:47:39
Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials

Afghan women banned from making trips unless escorted By a chaperone

Date: 2021-12-26 18:12:13
Afghan women banned from making trips unless escorted By a chaperone

UN commits to staying in Afghanistan, with basic services close to collapse

Date: 2021-08-31 21:13:35
UN commits to staying in Afghanistan, with basic services close to collapse

Gas pipeline explodes southwest Iran

Date: 2021-12-09 16:13:17
Gas pipeline explodes southwest Iran

New Defense Secretary to review Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2021-01-27 05:23:10
New Defense Secretary to review Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Cholera outbreak kills 20 Children in southern Afghanistan

Date: 2022-07-11 14:50:12
Cholera outbreak kills 20 Children in southern Afghanistan