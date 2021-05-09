Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Abdi: No solution so far, we are seeking autonomy

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-09T11:10:11+0000
Abdi: No solution so far, we are seeking autonomy

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, confirmed that there are no political solutions on the horizon in the near term to the crisis in Syria, indicating that his forces will work in cooperation with the Autonomous Administration on a wide development plan based on solid foundations that guarantee the real and rapid development autonomy.

According to Abdi, “the focus will be on three main points, which are supporting bodies, committees and offices of the Autonomous Administration in a way that ensures unifying decisions in various fields and unifying frameworks and auxiliary activities for these bodies in a way that guarantees unified decisions and their enforcement. "

Abdi stated that "the coalition's support of the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces will continue until all ISIS cells are eliminated and reconstruction begins."

With regards to the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue, Abdi stressed "the necessity of continuing the dialogue and reaching positive results," stressing that "the Syrian Democratic Forces support this dialogue and work to cooperate with all parties to remove any obstacle that may hinder the progress of this process."

related

Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

Date: 2019-10-23 09:50:49
Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

Date: 2021-01-12 17:08:02
ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

5 ISIS women surrender themselves

Date: 2019-12-21 10:11:31
5 ISIS women surrender themselves

Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Date: 2021-02-13 05:18:56
Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-08 14:12:02
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in northeastern Syria

Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Date: 2020-12-14 19:08:07
Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib

Date: 2021-01-12 19:19:39
Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib