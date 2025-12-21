Deadly multi-vehicle crash kills at least four on Basra–Baghdad highway

Shafaq News – Basra / Al-Diwaniyah

A deadly traffic accident occurred early Sunday on the international highway linking Basra and Baghdad near Al-Diwaniyah, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured.

Shafaq News correspondent said the crash involved about 10 vehicles and resulted in multiple casualties, noting that some of the injured were in critical condition and that the death toll could rise due to the severity of the collision.

Witnesses told Shafaq News that four bodies had been recovered, while civil defense teams and paramedics were still working to extract two additional bodies trapped beneath the wreckage.

According to the correspondent, excessive speed combined with poor visibility caused by dense fog was the primary factor behind the crash.

Iraq’s General Traffic Directorate had issued warnings on Saturday evening, urging drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution due to foggy conditions affecting major roads.

In recent days, widespread fog across several Iraqi cities has also led to intermittent flight suspensions at airports and a series of traffic accidents on interprovincial highways, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.