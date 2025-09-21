AI race fuels $1B push for training environments

Shafaq News – San Francisco

Tech giants and investors worldwide are pouring billions into reinforcement learning (RL) environments — simulated workspaces designed to train AI agents — which TechCrunch on Saturday described as “the next frontier of artificial intelligence.”

Jennifer Li, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, told TechCrunch that while major AI labs are building RL environments in-house, the complexity of the task is pushing them to seek third-party vendors capable of creating high-quality simulations and evaluations, noting that interest in the sector is expanding rapidly.

The surge in demand has already produced startups such as Mechanize and Prime Intellect, while established firms like Mercor and Surge are investing heavily to keep pace. According to TechCrunch, leaders at Anthropic have even discussed spending more than $1 billion on RL environments over the next year, underscoring how central they have become to global AI competition.

Investors hope one of these companies could emerge as the “Scale AI for environments,” echoing the data-labeling giant that defined the chatbot era. Yet experts warn that the technology is difficult to scale and vulnerable to flaws such as reward hacking, leaving open the question of whether RL environments can truly deliver the next leap in AI progress.

