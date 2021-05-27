Report

AANES opens crossings with the Syrian Government's territories

Date: 2021-05-27T12:59:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) annulled decree 129 issued on May 24, 2021, which stipulates closing the crossings with the territories under the control of the Syrian Government.

A document issued by the Autonomous Administration instructed opening the crossings immediately without explaining the circumstances.

It is noteworthy that AANES closed on May 24 the borders with the territories of the regime. The motives of the decision have not been disclosed until the moment.

