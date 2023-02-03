A new faux pas for Biden: "half of women are women"

Shafaq News/ The US President, Joe Biden's words mixed up again while speaking on the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

While talking about the FMLA's evolution and his accomplishments in helping low-income families with working moms, Biden said that more than half the women in his administration are women.

This is one of Biden's never-ending faux pas.

Last January, a video of him and vice president Kamala Harris went viral on social media when he said, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word."

The word was incomprehensible.

Last year, while celebrating Women's History Month, the US President accidentally called US vice president Kamala Harris the "First Lady."

"There's been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady's husband contracting COVID."

Soon after ending a speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, Biden shook hands with an invisible person. Following this, he roamed around the stage, looking confused.