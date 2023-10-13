A grain-laden ship collides with cargo vessel off Turkish coast

Shafaq News / Today, a grain-laden ship collided with a cargo vessel off the Turkish coast, resulting in damage to both ships. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
According to the Russian news agency "Novosti", the accident occurred in the Sea of Marmara. One of the ships was en route from Ukraine to Spain, while the other was traveling from Russia to Israel.
The Russian Seafarers' Union announced that the ship departing from Russia was carrying 25,000 tons of grain, and no Russian citizens were among its crew members. Furthermore, there have been no reports of environmental damage as a result of the incident.