A UK citizen was killed in the Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the UK ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, revealed that a British citizen was killed in the Iranian attack on the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of all the victims of yesterday's reckless attacks, and in particular to the family of British national Karam Mikhael. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time." Hitchen wrote on X.

On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

IRGC said the strike in Iraq destroyed "one of the main espionage headquarters" of Israel in Erbil.

"This headquarters has been the center for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist acts, "IRGC said in a statement.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, including multimillionaire Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several members of his family, and six others were injured in the attack.

Despite the Iraqi and Kurdish strong condemnation, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the operation was "self-defense."

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Abdollahian emphasized that Iraq is integral to Iran's security but warned of a response to any perceived threat from this country.

The Iranian minister asserted that Tehran had shared information with Baghdad about alleged Mossad activities in Kurdistan, a claim consistently denied by the governments of both Baghdad and Erbil.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed out the security agreement with Iraq granted Iran the right to protect itself.