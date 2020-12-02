A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Russian military police conducted on Wednesday a patrol in Al-Hasakah Province, northeastern Syria.

Ground and air units were involved in the patrol around Dirk (Al-Malikiyah) region, eyewitnesses said to Shafaq News Agency said.

“The patrol came from the city of Qamishli to the village of Ain Dewar, north of Dirk, where it stopped at the Syrian-Turkish border, then returned to their starting point." They added.

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.