A Houthi leader mocked the Saudis talks with Iran

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, commented ironically on Saudi Arabia's talks with Iran.

"We condemn the violations committed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the Arab embrace, through successive dialogues with the Republic of Iran." Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council formed by the Ansar Allah group in Sanaa, said on Twitter.

He added, "This flagrant violation expresses its intentions that do not comply with the statements and summits of the Arab League and the Cooperation Council."

He called on "the rest of the protectors of the Arab embrace to condemn the meeting held by Saudi Arabia with Iran in Jordan."

Saudi and Iranian experts took part in a security dialogue in the Jordanian capital Amman which discussed confidence-building measures between the regional rivals, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported on Monday.

A senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters that no Iranian official attended the session, which Petra said was hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies.

Riyadh and Tehran started direct talks this year with four rounds held in Iraq. Diplomacy among academics from the two countries has taken place in the past.