Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A Houthi leader mocked the Saudis talks with Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-14T06:15:58+0000
A Houthi leader mocked the Saudis talks with Iran
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, commented ironically on Saudi Arabia's talks with Iran.

"We condemn the violations committed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the Arab embrace, through successive dialogues with the Republic of Iran." Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council formed by the Ansar Allah group in Sanaa, said on Twitter.

 He added, "This flagrant violation expresses its intentions that do not comply with the statements and summits of the Arab League and the Cooperation Council."

 He called on "the rest of the protectors of the Arab embrace to condemn the meeting held by Saudi Arabia with Iran in Jordan."

Saudi and Iranian experts took part in a security dialogue in the Jordanian capital Amman which discussed confidence-building measures between the regional rivals, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported on Monday.

A senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters that no Iranian official attended the session, which Petra said was hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies.

Riyadh and Tehran started direct talks this year with four rounds held in Iraq. Diplomacy among academics from the two countries has taken place in the past.

related

the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

Date: 2021-06-29 19:03:11
the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

Gas pipeline explodes southwest Iran

Date: 2021-12-09 16:13:17
Gas pipeline explodes southwest Iran

Iran is ready to commit the nurse agreement in conditions

Date: 2020-12-07 10:09:27
Iran is ready to commit the nurse agreement in conditions

Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

Date: 2020-11-10 18:23:15
Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

Date: 2021-02-26 12:00:31
“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

Iranian citizens now allowed to return to their country through the Mehran border crossing

Date: 2021-09-20 06:24:24
Iranian citizens now allowed to return to their country through the Mehran border crossing

Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Date: 2021-04-21 17:47:05
Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Raisi in his inauguration speech: hands extended to neighbors, striking oppression everywhere

Date: 2021-08-05 15:22:31
Raisi in his inauguration speech: hands extended to neighbors, striking oppression everywhere