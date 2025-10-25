+60 nations sign UN’s first global cybercrime treaty in Hanoi

Shafaq News – Hanoi

Sixty-five countries signed the United Nations’ first global cybercrime treaty on Saturday, advancing international efforts to combat digital threats through a unified legal framework.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024 after years of negotiation, the treaty outlines binding protocols to prosecute cyber offenses ranging from ransomware attacks to the non-consensual sharing of explicit content.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the agreement as a milestone for global security, calling it “a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defenses against cybercrime.”

The signing ceremony, hosted in Hanoi by Viet Nam and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drew diplomats and senior officials from around the world. The treaty will enter into force once ratified by 40 countries and is set to transform how governments exchange electronic evidence, conduct cross-border investigations, and safeguard digital rights.

