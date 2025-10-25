UN cybercrime treaty opens for signing in Hanoi

Shafaq News – Hanoi

The first global treaty to combat cybercrime opens for signing in Hanoi on Saturday, in a move to boost international cooperation against "digital threats."

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN Convention against Cybercrime, adopted in December 2024, will be open for signatures through Sunday and will take effect 90 days after 40 countries ratify it.

The agreement obliges states to criminalize ransomware, phishing, and other online offences while establishing systems for data sharing, extradition, and joint investigations.

Vietnam, hosting the signing at the National Convention Centre, called the event a milestone in global digital governance. Nearly 60 nations are expected to attend.

Supporters say the pact provides the world’s first unified legal framework for prosecuting cybercriminals. However, rights groups, such as ARTICLE 19, have warned that its vague definitions could enable surveillance and curb online freedoms.

