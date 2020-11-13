6 year-old-boy enters Guinness as the youngest programmer

Shafaq News/ A six-year-old boy from India, Ahmedabad entered Guinness Record as the Youngest Computer Programmer in the world.

Arham Om Talsania, the Class 2 student has passed the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test center.

"My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python," Talsania said.

"I want to be a business entrepreneur and help everyone. I want to make apps, games, and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy," he said.

"Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He also used to solve puzzles. When he developed an interest in playing video games, he thought to create it. He used to see me doing coding," Talsania’s father said.

"I taught him basics of programming and he started creating his own small games. He also got recognized as a Microsoft technology associate. We applied for Guinness Book World record as well," he added.