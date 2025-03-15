4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Italy's Puglia

Shafaq News/ A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Foggia province in Italy's southern Puglia region on the evening of Friday, 14 March.

The earthquake, which occurred at 20:37 local time, was centred in the sea off the Gargano coast at a depth of 1.4 km, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The tremor was distinctly felt in Puglia's capital, Bari, as well as in neighbouring regions including Basilicata, Molise, and Abruzzo. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 3.8.

Barbara Valenzano, head of civil protection in Puglia, confirmed to the Italian news agency ANSA that authorities are closely monitoring the situation. "We are in constant contact with local authorities and have teams on standby, but so far no reports of serious incidents have come through," she remarked.

The seismic activity caused temporary disruptions, including a stoppage of trains on the Bari-Pescara railway line.

Evento sismico ML 4.7 al largo della Costa Garganica, 14 marzo 2025 https://t.co/fJ7UviNcis — INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) March 14, 2025

This earthquake follows another strong tremor in southern Italy, where Campi Flegrei near Naples was hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday night, marking one of the strongest tremors in the area in the last 40 years.