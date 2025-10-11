+4,000 federal jobs cut: US government shutdown spurs mass dismissals

Shafaq News – Washington

Thousands of federal employees, including staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were laid off as part of new cuts following the US government shutdown, local media reported on Saturday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN highlighted that employees received email notifications indicating that their positions were either no longer essential or largely overlapping with other roles in the agency.

While the total number of dismissals is not yet confirmed, data suggested that more than 4,000 federal workers across seven major departments were affected. This includes over 1,400 at the Treasury Department and about 1,200 at the Department of Health and Human Services. Some CDC employees also received notices.

On Friday, the US Senate rejected, for the seventh time, two separate budget extension proposals from Democrats and Republicans, leaving the government shutdown in place.

C-SPAN reported that the Democratic proposal failed with 47 votes in favor and 50 against. The Republican measure remained under consideration but was not expected to reach the 60 votes required for approval.