Iraq shuts down TV channel in Baghdad

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have shut down the offices of Iraq al-Hadath TV in Baghdad and halted its broadcast, the Iraqi Observatory for Press Freedoms reported on Tuesday.

Security forces, accompanied by intelligence officers and a representative from the Communications and Media Commission, raided the channel’s headquarters and suspended operations, according to the Observatory.

The agency did not specify the reason for the closure, though TV presenter Qusay Shafiq claimed the commission had filed a complaint alleging unpaid fees for 2024, despite the channel’s first official broadcast airing in late January 2025.