280,000 Refugees return to Syria, UN calls for urgent action

Shafaq News/ United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi announced on Tuesday that 280,000 Syrian refugees and over 800,000 internally displaced persons have returned to their homes since the fall of the previous regime.

In a post on X, Grandi stressed that efforts to help Syria recover must be "bolder and faster," warning that delays could lead to further emigration. He emphasized that the situation has become "urgent."

Grandi had previously called in January, during his visit to Damascus, for the lifting of Western sanctions on Syria, describing them as a significant barrier to the return of refugees.

Earlier in February, the UNHCR reported the return of more than 20,000 Syrian refugees from Jordan since the fall of the former regime.