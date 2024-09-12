13 injured in car explosion in central Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, thirteen people were injured, five critically, following a car explosion in the city of Ramla, central Israel.

Israeli police are treating the incident as criminal in nature, with no suspicion of a terrorist motive.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of a bomb planted in the car, despite initial concerns. The explosion spread flames to two nearby shops, prompting the evacuation of trapped individuals by police.

Israeli media reported that bomb disposal teams found no evidence of an explosive device in the vehicle. Investigators are now exploring other possibilities, including the use of a grenade or Molotov cocktail that may have ignited the car, causing the explosion.